Fans Suspected Hoda Kotb Had Big News About Third Adoption, Here’s Why

It’s well known that mom-of-two and Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb is going through the process of a third adoption to expand her family again. Kotb, who is engaged to longtime love Joel Schiffman, has been open about the struggles the couple has encountered during their journey to add to their family brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A recent photo Kotb shared of her two daughters had fans thinking there’d been good news for the beloved anchor, but she was quick to correct these assumptions.

After Today Show star Hoda Kotb confirmed last year that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman had begun the adoption process on a third child, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement about the new arrival.

Hoda Kotb Sharing Big News Via Her Daughters?

Kotb recently shared a photo of her two daughters, Haley and Hope, enjoying a day at the farm. Eagle-eyed fans soon noted that the adorable pair, ages 4 and 2 respectively, were wearing matching t-shirts. The message on the shirts soon got people buzzing that Kotb had exciting news to share.

Both little girls wore large white t-shirts with an adorable stick figure drawing of a girl with the phrase “the Big Sister” written on it in a childish font. Kotb innocently captioned the post, “What a great Sunday on the farm.” It seemed to some fans like an obvious hint at what was to come for the Today star.

“I spy two big sister shirts…” wrote one fan alongside a thinking emoji. Another excitedly chimed in, “Hoda! The girls are darling and they both have on ‘I’m the big sister’ shirts,” before adding, “thrilled for you and your family.”

Yet another asked, “When is the new arrival?” Some even went deeper and began analyzing Kotb’s own appearance, with one person noting the anchor’s necklace. “Maybe that’s what the M is for??? New baby’s name..?????” they queried.

The Photos That Started The Buzz

No News Yet On The Adoption Front

Unfortunately for these excited fans, Kotb hadn’t actually been hinting at a new arrival. She was questioned about the photo by Kay Adams of People (the TV Show!) about the photo as well as about her new podcast Making Space With Hoda Kotb. “What are you trying to tell us, Hoda?” Adams asked.

Kotb, with a laugh, responded, “Nothing! I’m just trying to tell you that I bought two shirts on Amazon, okay? That’s what I’m trying to tell you!” She insisted the “t-shirts were not a sign” of any news regarding the adoption.

“You should see how I shop, okay — you’d be embarrassed,” she explained. “I buy everything on Amazon, I just hit ‘get two,’ so I got two. I was like, ‘Oh, they both say big sister. Okay!’” On the subject of adopting again, Kotb was philosophical. “If it comes, it comes. So we just wait patiently,” she revealed.

Adoptions are normally a slow process, and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still affecting so many aspects of life, it’s become even slower. At least Hoda Kotb has her two lovable, adorable daughters to make her days brighter.