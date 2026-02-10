fans-react-strongly-as-brad-pitt-returns-as-fan-favorite-character-for-super-bowl-trailer

Brad Pitt is reprising a fan-favorite role, and after the trailer dropped during Super Bowl LX, the internet collectively lost its mind.

Indeed, the veteran actor is reprising the role of stuntman Cliff Booth for a follow-up to 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Of course, the part earned the 62-year-old an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor back in 2020.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

The first trailer for David Fincher's 'THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH' has been released.



Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2026

The film sees Pitt once again don the Hawaiian shirt of the titular stuntman, who worked for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in the original Quentin Tarantino flick. This time, however, it’s David Fincher (Zodiac, Gone Girl) calling the shots from behind the camera, working from a script that Tarantino apparently whipped up as a spinoff.

Naturally, fans eager for more Cliff Booth action (after all, he did fight Bruce Lee to a standstill and helped thwart the Manson family in his first outing) absolutely floored it when the new trailer hit.

“Brad Pitt back as Cliff Booth? Tarantino writing + Fincher directing? This is the 1969-1977 Hollywood fever dream we didn’t know we needed: Brad kicking ass, vintage cars, and that signature Fincher tension… Netflix just won the Super Bowl for me,” one fan gushed on X.

“Fincher doing a Tarantino character is such a crazy crossover,” another hyped fan wrote.

“Fincher + Pitt instantly changes the tone. This looks colder, tighter, and more observational than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Cliff as a character actually makes more sense in Fincher’s hands,” a third fan added.

Some Fans Voice Disappointment Over Brad Pitt’s Upcoming Film Potentially Going Straight to Streaming

However, a few fans voiced a major complaint: this flick is most likely skipping the theaters and going to be streaming on Netflix

“This is going to be amazing, but I’m a little sad I won’t be able to see it in a theater or own a physical copy. Netflix problems… sigh,” one onlooker complained on X. “This looks like it should have been released in theaters. Netflix taking the L as always,” another disappointed fan added.

Meanwhile, the movie marks Pitt’s first collaboration with Fincher, 63, since their 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The duo previously worked together on the 90s hits Se7en and Fight Club.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt are seen on the set of ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’ on July 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Tadena, and Corey Fogelmanis.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is coming to a Netflix queue near you.