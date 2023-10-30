Fans Outraged At This ‘SNL’ Alum For Mocking Matthew Perry’s Death

After Saturday Night Live alum Kevin Brennan mocked Friends star Matthew Perry’s death, fans are speaking out.

Brennan linked a news story about Perry’s death and tweeted, “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

Several Twitter users took to the comedian’s post to express their disgust toward the distasteful comment.

One user replied to Brennan’s post and asked, “What the hell?”

“This is gross, dude,” another user replied.

A third user said, “Remind me to laugh at you when it’s your turn.”

As reported by Page Six, Brennan defended his “joke” in a follow-up tweet denying that he poked fun at Perry’s death. He added, “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

Brennan later mocked media coverage about his comment, tweeting, “Am I trending yet?”

Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death

Perry unexpectedly passed away on October 28, 2023. The Friends alum, who played the character Chandler Bing, was 54 years old.

In a statement to People, as reported by Page Six, his family explained, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

Instagram

They continued, “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” Perry’s family finished.

While Perry’s role on the TV sitcom is ingrained into the fabric of pop culture history, the late actor didn’t want the show to define his entire life. This sentiment was made clear by Perry during the Friends reunion where he emphasized the special bond the six stars shared and the significance of the show’s soundstage in his life.

Instagram

In a recent interview with Tom Power, Perry revealed another way he liked to define himself—through helping others.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it,” Perry shared.

The cast of Friends has not commented at this time.