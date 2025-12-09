Fan Shows Off “Genius” Walmart DIY Version Of Sold-Out Starbucks Bear Cup

In light of the recent viral Starbucks bear cup fiasco, one fan managed to find a cheaper Walmart DIY alternative that the superstore called “genius.”

Videos by Suggest

As many of you may remember, the beginning of November hosted a harrowing ordeal for any Starbucks fans. They announced an extremely limited edition cup, the Bearista Cup.

A little glass cup in the shape of a bear caused Starbucks fans to go wild and storm the stores when they were released. Unfortunately, the company only produced less than ten for each store, with some stores receiving only one or two.

This blunder left thousands of fans hankering for the adorable bear with which to drink their coffees from.

However, one fan who also missed out found a solution to those wanting to drink coffee out of a bear. A TikTok user used a rather unconventional method to mimic the Bearista cup, and everyone is in love.

In her video, she took to Walmart. On their shelves, they stock big plastic jars of Animal Crackers. Which, coincidentally, are bear-shaped.

If you want an unbranded, giant, and plastic version of the Bearista cup with a hint of Animal Crackers, then you’re in luck.

Walmart Calls The Move “Genius”

As I’ve quoted three times already, Walmart commented under the DIY video to call her idea “genius.”

Everyone admired the cheaper DIY alternative and threw the creator lots of love.

“I need about 50 of those,” one commented, likely pulling on their jacket.

“this is great and I’m making these as a joke for my co-worker who is obsessed with Starbucks bear cup,” shared another.

“I love this – way better than the Starbucks bear cup,” wrote a third. I suppose they really do enjoy the idea of that Animal Crackers hint.

Some mentioned how the mere size of the DIY bearista cup makes it impractical. And that’s not even to mention the fact that it’s plastic. It may be brilliant for iced coffee, but boiling hot coffee? You might run into a problem.

It goes to show that Starbucks really should have produced more Bearista cups. Just look at what the people are resorting to.