Fan-Favorite YouTube Music Show Ending After Creators Face ‘A Ton of Challenges’

Fan favorite YouTube music show Sonic Boom is pulling the plug.

The show, created by music producer Andrew Huang and guitarist Rob Scallon, featured the duo tackling a new musical challenge or experiment every two weeks. They did everything from recreating a song based solely on its cover art to attempting to create the most expensive sound ever.

Huang (who has over two million subscribers on YouTube) and Scallon’s brainchild had a legion of devoted fans.

However, it seems behind the scenes, growing pains forced the creative duo to call it quits. The two recently jointly announced on Instagram that the show was a wrap.

“We’re super sad to say that, unfortunately, we have to end the show,” they wrote. “So many of you have told us that Sonic Boom is your favorite thing on YouTube, and we wanted it to go on for years. But behind the scenes, there have been a ton of challenges that we don’t see any way around at this stage in our lives and careers.”

They also pointed to a YouTube video detailing in depth why they had to stop doing the show.

In the video, Huang and Scallon explain several reasons for ending the collaboration. These include the show challenges being too complex, their unexpected involvement in production when they had hoped to rely on support staff, and a budget that got out of control. They even mentioned losing $10,000 on Season 2 of the show.

Fans Offer Their Support After Sonic Boom Calls it Quits

Of course, fans took to the comments of the video to show their support and to offer up theories on why Sonic Boom never blew up to MrBeast levels of fame.

“Sonic Boom has been an incredible addition to music making, YouTube, and honestly was wondering how you all were pulling it off consistently,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “I think the focus shouldn’t be how it can’t continue, but rather how it was even allowed to exist in the first place. Congrats to everyone involved.”

“Puts into perspective what your favourite YouTubers are risking to provide entertainment,” another fan added.

“Gonna be real. The algorithm absolutely did you guys dirty. I didn’t even know there was a season two. It was like after season one, I stopped seeing videos from either of your channels!!” a third fan lamented.

That said, Sonic Boom fans shouldn’t lose all hope. Scallon himself took to the comments of the YouTube announcement, pledging more collaborations with Huang in the future.

“Wanted to send a BIG MEGA THANK YOU to all the Sonic Boom fans out there!” he wrote. “Andrew and I are going to continue to find other ways to throw lighthearted, fun music times into the internet for you. It’s what we love to do. Thank you so much for being here with us,” he added.