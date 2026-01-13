Fan-Favorite Nickelodeon and Disney Actress Welcomes Baby No. 2

Looks like life is getting just a little bit closer to being Cheaper by the Dozen for a favorite Nickelodeon and Disney actress, who just officially welcomed baby number two!

Liliana Mumy, known for roles like Jessica Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen, Lucy Miller in The Santa Clause trilogy, and the voice of Mertle Edmonds in the Lilo & Stitch franchise, has just welcomed a baby boy.

The 31-year-old actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Jan. 8, posting sweet photos with the caption, “Our hearts just got bigger. We love you, Charlie!”

Liliana Mumy attends The Teen Project event at TCL Chinese Theatres, October 12, 2015. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Her father, the legendary actor Bill Mumy, who starred in The Twilight Zone and Lost in Space, also took to Instagram to share the big baby news.

“We are happy to share the news that Nathan now has a baby brother. Welcome, Charlie,” he wrote alongside a sweet shot of the new tyke, as well as adorable footage of big bro Nathan holding his newborn brother.

The comments section quickly filled with well-wishers celebrating the former Nickelodeon actress, beloved for voicing Human Kimberly in Catscratch, Roxy in Winx Club, and Leni Loud in The Loud House.

“Many congratulations to all! Good to see that big brother Nathan is already looking after him,” one top comment read. “Congratulations! He’s beautiful!” another fan gushed.

Fans were also quick to point out that the family resemblance is strong. The actress’s sons are basically tiny clones of her father, proving that those child-star genes from Bill Mumy continue to be potent…

Bill Mumy and daughter Liliana Mumy back in 2003. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

“Strong genes- all your grandbabies look so much like you!” one fan wrote.

The Actress’s New Baby Follows a Major Health Crisis That Had Her Actor Father Asking Fans for Prayers

Liliana Mumy’s baby announcement comes shortly after her father, known for playing Will Robinson on the 1960s sci-fi series Lost in Space, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. On Dec. 11, he asked fans to send support for his daughter-in-law, Alexa Cline Mumy, who is married to his son Seth, 36.

The 71-year-old captioned two photos of his daughter-in-law with a heartfelt request for his social media followers.

“FAVOR PLEASE, folks,” Mumy wrote. “I’m asking for prayers, good thoughts, and positive energy sent to my wonderful Daughter-in-Law, Alexa. She’s having open heart surgery tomorrow morning, and all your support will be very much appreciated. Thank you kindly.”

Indeed, the iconic actor’s fans brought out the big guns.

“I’m a priest and will offer my Mass tomorrow for this,” one top comment read. “Prayers from Australia for Alexa,” another fan added. “Wishing her the absolute best outcome and a speedy recovery,” a third fan chimed in.

Bill Mumy eventually gave fans an update in the comments section on how the procedure went.

“Thank you all for your prayers and good thoughts! We just got the great news that Alexa’s surgery was a success!” he wrote.