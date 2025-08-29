fan-favorite-chicken-restaurant-chain-expanding-this-fall

A cluckin’ good time is coming this fall as a fan-favorite chicken chain spreads its wings and expands.

Raising Cane’s is on a roll, opening seven new locations next month as it races toward its goal of 1,000 restaurants by year’s end.

According to The New York Post, the chicken chain is opening locations near major universities this September, highlighting its “strong connection to college communities” that has been going strong for nearly 30 years.

New locations are coming to San Diego and Santa Fe Springs, California, along with New York City, Indianapolis, Spokane, Bel Air, and Ann Arbor.

In NYC, the chicken chain is setting up shop near Columbia University, Barnard College, and the Manhattan School of Music—perfect for students who need a break from cafeteria food and need their fried chicken fix.

The new San Diego location will be just a few miles from the University of San Diego, providing convenient access for students and locals alike. In Santa Fe Springs, the restaurant will be situated near Cerritos College, offering a prime spot for the community. Meanwhile, in Spokane, Washington, the new restaurant will be ideally located just over a mile from Gonzaga University.

Meanwhile, the Bel Air, Maryland, location is near 36 colleges within 30 miles. The Ann Arbor location is close to the University of Michigan’s downtown campus, and the Indianapolis location is near Indiana University and Purdue University.

The Beloved Chicken Chain Opened 118 Locations in 2024

The chicken chain expanded significantly in 2024, opening 118 new locations, with more than a dozen launched in just the first month of the year.

According to its website, Raising Cane’s operates over 800 chicken-finger locations across the U.S. and shows no signs of slowing down. The company has made it clear that expansion remains a priority.

The company explained to FOX Business in June that it has around 300 restaurants in development and is “continually evaluating sites all over the world to achieve our goal of operating 1,600-plus restaurants and becoming a Top 10 US Restaurant Brand.”