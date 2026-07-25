Famous Pop Singer and Beloved Actor Join Shark Week Special

Two familiar faces are joining the fun of Discovery’s Shark Week when it makes its yearly splash on July 26.

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Actor/comedian Ken Jeong is teaming up with musician Rei Ami to premiere K-Pop Shark Heroes. The special, which uses the global popularity of K-pop to change the perception of East Asian sharks, is set to kick off the annual celebration.

“As the original and longest-running programming event, Shark Week is an unmatched legacy built on bold storytelling, pioneering science, and must-see cultural moments,” Head of Content, Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle, said in a press release.

“This year, we continue to raise the bar with a lineup that delivers glowing sharks, Jurassic giants, record-setting stunts…and even, K-Pop.”

The description of the show from the press release reads “After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with GRAMMY®-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP.”

During an appearance on the Today, Jeong explained that sharks have recently gone viral for jumping up onto Korean fishing boats. He then got the idea to create the special to “educate” his community and teamed up with Rei Ami.

Jeong even wrote a song to show that “sharks are to be respected, not feared.”

Clips from the special show Rei Ami actually in the water with sharks as they swarm a boat to catch a fish Jeong lowered into the water. In the special, she takes part in two free dives and two cage dives.

She explained that she had to train for the dives in Redondo Beach, California.

“My first ever dive was with 16 sharks,” she told the hosts. “Sometimes I get scared, but I think, ‘When are you ever going to get the opportunity to swim with sharks?’” she added.

She went on to call the show “very educational while entertaining,” while Jeong jokingly referred to himself as a “sharkbassador.”

K-Pop Shark Heroes premieres on July 26 at 8pm ET/PT.