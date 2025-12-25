Famous Dog Suddenly Dies in Alleged Attack Incident While at Boarding Facility

A beloved dog has died suddenly while under the care of a dog daycare, according to his owner.

Maren Peters, who runs the popular TikTok/Facebook/Instagram accounts for “bundleofbullies,” shared a tearful video on Wednesday to announce that one of her dogs, Raffie, was dead. In the video, Peters, who was on vacation when she received the news, relays what was told to her by the facility caring for her dogs.

Allegedly, one of her other dogs, Pickles, attempted to attack Raffie while caretakers were taking the pets outdoors. In response, Raffie “fell to the ground” suddenly, suffering an assumed “heart attack.” Workers attempted to perform CPR on Raffie, but “Raffie was no more.”

As if that wasn’t devastating enough, another one of her dogs, Pickles is said to have attacked another one of Peters’ dogs, Odin, during the ordeal. Peters believes Odin was stepping in to protect his “best friend,” Raffie. Odin survived the attack but is now “close to death,” per Peters’ latest update.



Peters, who wept through the death announcement, claimed her pets “never did anything like that” while with her. She also did not name the boarding facility where the incident occurred. The influencer has continued to share emotional photos and video of her “soul-dog” Raffie as she mourns. She is also trying to raise funds to cover Odin’s medical treatments in hope of saving his life.

“My life will never be the same,” she said.