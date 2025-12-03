Family Announces Death of ’80s TV Figure Stephen Downing

It’s a sad day for TV fans. ’80s TV figure Stephen Downing has sadly passed away. Downing was the producer behind several of the decade’s biggest shows, including MacGyver and T.J. Hooker. He also produced three episodes of Knight Rider and served as a writer for several episodes of Sierra.

Writing an obituary on Substack, the family of Downing confirmed that he passed away on November 20.

They wrote of the Hollywood producer, “Stephen Downing, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, friend, and champion of justice, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2025. Born October 28, 1938, in Hanford, California, he was married to Adrienne, the love of his life, for 67 years.”

Stephen Downing Dies

Beyond just his career in TV, his family remembered Downing as a family man. He had three children and six grandchildren. The family remembered a cherished memory.

They wrote, “One of his favorite family memories was when all his children and their spouses met in Greece. The family sailed the Aegean Sea on a 100’Schooner “The Irene”, stayed in a beautiful Villa atop the hills of Syros, rode scooters across the island, beach bar hopping all day, and drinking Ouzo on the beaches of Mykonos. It was a treasured memory as were the dinners, holidays, and birthday celebrations with his family.”

Downing worked in law enforcement as well as the TV industry. He spent more than 20 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. He served as Chief Officer with the organization. In the TV industry, he wrote more than 500 hours of TV and served as both a producer and showrunner. He also worked on Quincy, Police Story, Walking Tall, Adam-12, and RoboCop The TV Series, among others.

His family continued, “A passionate activist and investigative journalist, Stephen was an outspoken critic of the war on drugs and the militarization of policing. He was a proud board member and then advocate for Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP). He used his voice, writing and public speaking to protect the vulnerable, mentor younger officers and content creators, and to advocate for reform and accountability. His investigative work in Long Beach and his public essays reached and influenced people across the country and around the world.”

Downing will be missed by both his family and those whose lives he touched.