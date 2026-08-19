Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Goes Country, Drops Song

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding recording artist to his already extensive résumé.

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The movie star, as part of the promotional push for the live-action Moana remake, has made a heartfelt song about fatherhood. On August 11, his song “Your Dad” was released.

As you could expect, the song focuses on Johnson’s three daughters: Simone, Jasmine and Tiana. In the song, he goes over how lucky he is to be their father, and how much being their dad has meant to him.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pays Tribute To His Daughters In New Song

“Your Dad” was written by Dwayne Johnson and 2023 American Idol winner Iam Tongi.

The song is part of a special album, Moana: Voices Across The Ocean (Music Inspired By). This album was released alongside the live-action Moana movie and is a collection of songs by various artists inspired by the story of the film.

The Rock’s new song even references Moana in the lyrics:

“You go move those mountains, You sail across the oceans, Go show the world and prove, There’s nothing you can’t do.”

“When it’s time to lay down your own stones, My loves, just know, you’ll never be alone.”

It looks like I was wrong when I said that the live-action Moana remake was an unoriginal cash-grab using a franchise that’s only 10 years old. At least something original did come out of it, even if it is a bunch of loosely-connected music.

“Your Dad” isn’t The Rock’s first attempt at making music. He entered the music scene in 2021, when he collaborated with Tech N9ne on “Face Off.” He turned what was a pretty unremarkable track into a meme-fest with his equally unremarkable rap segment.

Of course, when anyone thinks of Dwayne Johnson and music, all they can think about is “Your Welcome.” It’s arguable that the success of Moana can be fully attributed to that one song.

It’s unclear if music is something Johnson wants to step into. I suppose once you get a smash hit such as “Your Welcome,” is there really a need to keep going?