Famed Drag Queen Michelle DuBarry Has Died

The drag world has lost one of its longest burning stars. Michelle DuBarry, the famed Canadian drag queen has died at the age of 94.

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DuBarry’s death was announced on July 1 on Instagram by not-for-profit organization The Imperial Court of Toronto.

“A trailblazer, performer, and beloved icon, Michelle inspired countless people through talent, resilience, and unapologetic authenticity. Her warmth, wit, and extraordinary presence left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of seeing her perform or knowing her story,” the caption read.

The organization noted that DuBarry twice served as Empress — first in Reign 6, and then in Reign 26, two decades later.

DuBarry was born Russell Alldread on Nov. 23, 1931, in Bowmanville, Ontario, according to a profile from the National Post. Alldread was the youngest of three, with two older sisters. As children, the three performed for ladies groups and at hospitals, something he would do for many more years.

He first put on a dress at the age of nine, and kept the picture for his entire life.

Alldred moved to Toronto at the age of 18 and worked as a ladies shoe salesman. After getting married to a woman and divorcing her four years later, he lived life as gay man and debuted as Anita Mode.

According to NOW Toronto, in 1969, Anita Mode became Michelle DuBarry, and thus, a legend was born.

Throughout her years as a drag queen, DuBarry was heavily involved in charity, including HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising. In 2015 at the age of 84, she entered the Guinness World Records as the oldest drag performer, The Star reported.

And in 2020, DuBarry served as a guest judge on the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race.

“I thought I knew everything when I started drag,” Drag Race contestant Tynomi Banks told NOW. “Michelle pulled me aside one night and said, ‘You’ve got the drive. Just be kind and listen to your elders — it’s usually coming from love.’ That advice shaped me. She was a living legend and I am so grateful to have shared time and space with her.”

In 2022, Alldred began showing signs of dementia and was moved into a senior home. At the time, he began selling costumes, jewelry, and other artifacts of his life as DuBarry.

He said being Michelle, meeting so many people, and performing made his life, according to a CTV News feature.