Famed Country Singer’s Ex-Wife Shades Him Through New Social Media Trend

A famed ’90s country singer’s ex-wife accused him of “narcissistic abuse” through a new social media video trend.

Australian singer Firerose took to her Instagram account to slam her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, more than a year after their divorce was finalized. The former couple married in October 2023 but ended their relationship seven months later.

“In your 20s you’ll meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you [your] his soulmate…” she wrote in a video posted on her social media accounts. The clip features her and Cyrus together.

“It is very important you don’t believe them,” she continued.

#narcissisticabuse #survivors #abuseawareness #abuserecovery ♬ original sound – FIREROSE @..firerose

Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, further alluded to her short-lived marriage to the country singer by claiming she was subjected to abuse during their relationship.

“If you’ve survived narcissistic abuse, you’re not alone,” she wrote. “It’s chilling how similar survivors experiences really are. Behind closed doors, it’s always the same playbook. Control, isolation, rage, manipulation, walking on eggshells, cognitive dissonance, feeling like the only person in the world that can be experiencing what you are.”

Firerose further shared, “But I promise, God sees everything, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. “You are far stronger than you think. Love is always still real, even if what you’re experiencing right now is abuse, not love.”

Firerose Says She’s ‘Completely Overwhelmed’ By the Love and Support She Received After Her Video Went Viral

In a follow-up video, Firerose thanked those who shared their love and support for her after her video went viral.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the amount of love and support I’ve received since making my last post,” she shared. “Thank you with all my heart for the flood of DM’s, comments, and sharing your stories with me. I’m so sorry that so many of you can relate to what I shared.”

She then said, “Just know that you’re not alone, and narcissistic abuse is far more common than we’d like to think. The outside circumstances don’t matter, but what happens behind closed doors is uncannily similar.”

Firerose went on to add that she is “extremely grateful” for all your messages and noted she can’t respond to every single one.

“So I was thinking I could just make a series,” she added. “With the prayer, it’ll help those of you still trapped, or healing from the trauma.”