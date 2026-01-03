famed-cbs-reality-tv-contestant-and-wife-welcome-baby

One of reality TV’s most famous alums recently announced that he and his wife produced an adorable baby.

Frank Eudy, known for his appearances on seasons 14 and 18 of Big Brother, recently announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Ashten, have welcomed a baby.

“Our world just became a whole lot sweeter,” Ashten began in a caption in a joint post with her reality TV star hubby.

“Fitzgerald “Fitz” Wilder Eudy came into the world on December 9, 2025, at 7:41 am,” she added in the Dec. 15 post. “8lbs 9oz \\ 21.25 in of pure sugar.”

“And Momma, Daddy, and Big Brother have been eating him up ever since! We are all so madly in love!!!” she concluded in the adorable post.

The insanely cute post featured snapshots and a video of little Fitz lounging in his crib, rocking an all-white ensemble and a bonnet to protect his fresh-out-of-the-womb dome.

The social media-savvy couple dropped the ultimate teaser for their new arrival on Instagram the day before. The video featured the tiniest pair of feet peeking out from a blanket, perfectly staged in front of a blurred Christmas tree for that holiday magic.

The cherry on top? A simple yet dramatic caption: “Guess who’s here.”

Reality TV Fans Congratulate Frank Eudy on His New Baby

Frank Eudy gained attention during his time on Big Brother. In his original season, he quickly proved to be a strong competitor and a major threat. Despite being nominated for elimination nearly every week, he either won competitions to secure immunity or fought to stay in the game. Frank lasted 62 days in the house on Big Brother 14. He voted only twice and never aligned with the majority, ultimately finishing in seventh place.

Frank Eudy of the set of reality TV’s ‘Big Brother’ in 2016. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Across his two appearances (BB14 and BB18), he won a total of eight competitions, making him something of a fan favorite.

Of course, those fans were quick to take to the comments section to congratulate the reality TV alum on his new baby.

“So happy for you and your sweet family 🥹♥️ Fitz is absolutely precious!!” one top comment read. “Awe!!! He is precious!! Congratulations,” a second fan gushed.

“Congratulations!! He’s the cutest! December birthdays are absolutely the best,” a third fan wrote.