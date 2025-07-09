fall-out-boy-rocker-to-undergo-serious-surgery

A Fall Out Boy bandmate announced he was taking an extensive break from the group to undergo serious surgery.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post earlier this week, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Joe Trohman revealed that the surgery is intended to help repair the ongoing issues he has had with his right hand.

“It’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage,” the Fall Out Boy bandmate stated. “Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band.”

Trohman then pointed out that the silver lining is that he is on track for a full recovery. “The band will still be playing all scheduled shows,” he added. “I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support.”

Trohman is one of the founding members of Fall Out Boy. He was previously part of the rock supergroup The Damn Things.

Fall Out Boy has not revealed who would be subbing for Trohman as he recovers from his upcoming surgery.

Joe Trohman Took a Break From Fall Out Boy in 2023

The musician previously took a break from Fall Out Boy in January 2023 to focus on his mental health. The announcement occurred the same day his bandmates revealed their eighth album, “So Much Stardust.”

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away,” he wrote in a post on social media. “But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.”

He then wrote, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

The singer and guitarist admitted that it pained him to step away from the group right after “So Much Stardust’s” release. “Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent.”

Trohman further expressed the importance of putting himself and his mental health first. “Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

He returned to the band in May 2023.