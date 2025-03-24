explosive-chemical-discovery-leads-to-arrest-and-neighborhood-evacuation

A man has been arrested while dozens of people were evacuated after explosive chemicals discovery at an East Sussex town property over the weekend.

According to The Guardian, the incident began on Thursday, Mar. 20, when police were called to the A259 Marina in St Leonards. The explosive chemical discovery led to one man being arrested and approximately 73 people being evacuated to a nearby hotel.

The arrested man was taken into custody after local law enforcement said he was suspected of producing illegal substances. He was also making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officials claim that the explosive ordnance disposal team confirmed the chemicals could have posed a threat to life. In an update, Sussex police revealed that the incident was related to a large-scale drug production. It was further noted that the incident was “not believed to be terror-related.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson also stated it was not yet known when residents would be able to return.

“Significant progress has been made in making safe chemicals found in a house on the A259 in St Leonards on Thursday,” the spokesperson explained. “The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team successfully removed the desensitized chemicals from the house and carried out a controlled burn in the sky near the sea wall on Saturday morning.”

The spokesperson also stated that the EOD’s searches are ongoing. The team is still searching for any other hazardous materials in the residence. This is to ensure that the home is clear of explosive material and the area is safe.

“Around 500 additional canisters have been found containing unknown chemicals,” the spokesperson pointed out. “Although these are not considered to be explosive. They will be tested and accessed by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and national specialists following the completion of the EOD’s search.”

“EOD’s initial assessment found large quantities of one material that indicated explosive elements in it,” the spokesperson then added. “Scientific experiments are now being undertaken to determine the exact nature of the chemical.”

Ch Insp James Scott further shared, “All partners are working hard to resolve the incident as swiftly as possible and allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe. We appreciate everyone’s support and ongoing patience. We know this has been incredibly disruptive.”

“Investigations are ongoing, however,” he concluded. “From evidence gathered so far, there is no indication that the 28-year-old man arrested intended to cause harm either to himself of anybody else.”