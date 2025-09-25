ex-nfl-star-and-wife-expecting-14th-child

An NFL legend is seriously committed to building his legacy… and apparently, an entire football team. Shaun Alexander and his wife are expecting their 14th child!

The 48-year-old former NFL superstar announced the news on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams Show on Thursday. “We’re just now starting to tell people,” the former Seattle Seahawks player quipped with a grin, “but No. 14 is in the belly.”

Alexander and his wife, Valerie, 47, previously had 10 daughters and three sons, but he did not reveal the sex of the unborn child.

‘No. 14 is in the belly,’ the NFL legend told Kay Adams. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The pregnancy isn’t the only good news for the NFL legend this week. Alexander was also announced as one of the 128 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Shaun Alexander and Kay Adams joked about his potential induction, with Alexander quipping he’s more deserving of the honor than Philip Rivers, who only has a meager 10 children.

NFL Fans Weigh in on News of Shaun Alexander’s 14th Child

Meanwhile, Adam took to X to announce the NFL star’s big baby news.

“Seahawks RB legend Shaun Alexander just broke the news that he & his wife, Valerie, are welcoming their 14th child. Congrats @shaunalexander!” she wrote.

Of course, NFL fans had plenty to say about Alexander’s prolific baby making skills.

“Need a pee wee game of Shaun Alexander’s kids vs Phillip Rivers’ kids…actually make it a round robin tournament and throw in Antonio Cromartie’s kids too,” one fan joked on X.

“Hey Shaun, give me a call when you’re ready for a vasectomy!” Justin Dubin, MD, added.

“His wife has been pregnant for 10.5 years, that’s gotta be some typa torture,” a third X user chimed in.

Shaun Alexander and his wife, Valerie, at the 2006 ESPY Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alexander, who earned MVP honors in 2005 after rushing for 1,880 yards and scoring an impressive 28 touchdowns, spent his first eight seasons with the Seahawks. He played a key role in leading the team to the Super Bowl during the peak of his career, per Sports Illustrated.

Although Seattle lost to the Steelers in that Super Bowl, it was still a remarkable NFL season for the former University of Alabama standout.