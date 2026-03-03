‘Evil Dead’ Legend Bruce Campbell Diagnosed With Cancer

Evil Dead franchise legend Bruce Campbell has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a post on all of his social media accounts, Campbell revealed that the type of cancer he’s battling is treatable, but not curable. He is forced to step away from Comic Con appearances and other events.

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail,” he explained. “I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment.”

Campbell further stated that his plan is get as well as he possibly can over the summer so he can tour for his new film, Ernie & Emma, this fall.

“There are several cons this year summer thatI have to cancel,” he noted. “Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand in hand.”

Campbell also said that he’s not trying to get any sympathy or advice about the cancer. “I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”

He then added, “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b—- and I have great support, so I expect to be around for a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!”

Fans Speak Out in Support of Bruce Campbell Following Cancer Announcement

Immediately after he announced his cancer diagnosis, Bruce Campbell received love and support from his devoted fans and co-stars.

“You got this, Bruce. And we got you,” Campbell’s Ash vs Evil Dead co-star Dana DeLorenzo stated. “F⚓️ck cancer in the face with all our love and strength. ‘But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated.’ – Hemingway.”

A fan also wrote, “I’m a 15 year survivor of a rare sarcoma that has a low survival rate. Every cancer is different. There will be ups and downs. You can do this.”

A fellow supporter stated, “This wasn’t the first post I wanted to see when I woke up. I’m with you all the way, Bruce. Please take all the time you need to focus on yourself and your treatment — we’ll be here, and we’re all holding onto hope for your comfort and strength on this journey. Take care.”

Horror film actress, Barbara Crampton, then wrote, “Those who know you well and those who’ve only had the opportunity to bask in your glow – love you tremendously. Sending a lot more love and good thoughts to you for your health and healing. I appreciate you sharing because then we can cheer you on and – thoughts are things – so a lot of well wishes pouring forth to you… xx.”