Every Coach Who Called It Quits On ‘The Voice’ And The Reason They Left The Show

The Voice, now in its 24th season, has seen a variety of different coaches throughout the years. Since the show premiered in 2011 (wait, already?) celebrities including CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera have acted as coaches on the show.

Eventually, these stars stepped away from their chairs, leaving room for other famous singers to take their places.

Let’s explore every celebrity coach to have quit The Voice and why.

1. CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green was one of the original coaches on The Voice, appearing on the show in seasons 1 through 3 and 5. While the “Crazy” singer was initially rumored to leave the show to avoid being fired, Green claims otherwise.

Instagram

According to Us Weekly, Green left the show on good terms because it “quickly became a job” more than being enjoyable. He maintained that starring on the show was, “Very, very obligating, taxing, and tiring.”

2. Adam Levine

Adam Levine, another original coach, appeared on the show in seasons 1 through 16.

According to Us, an exclusive source claimed that the Maroon 5 singer’s decision to leave the show wasn’t taken lightly.

“Things have been very tense between the judges,” the source spilled. “It was his choice to go but no one was begging him to stay.”

In a later interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Levine said that while was “very fortunate” to be “constantly working for so many years,” he was happy to “be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

3. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton, a third original coach, starred in the show seasons 1 through 23.

The country singer announced his plans to exit The Voice in 2022, explaining, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he wrote in an October 2022 statement.

Instagram

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” he continued.

Shelton’s final episode aired in May 2023.

4. Christina Aguilera

Pop star Christina Aguilera, a fourth original coach, appeared on The Voice in seasons 1 through 3, 5, 8, and 10.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer reportedly left for seasons 6 and 7 to spend time with her family. Following her permanent exit, the singer explained to Billboard, as reported by Us, that she was “longing for freedom.”

“[After filming,] I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode,” she told the magazine in 2018.

5. Usher

R&B icon Usher joined The Voice during season 4. After a short break, he appeared on the show again in season 6.

Instagram

While the singer never explained his reasoning for leaving, he told E! News after season 6, “If there’s an opportunity to be here, I’d love to…Right now I’m going to be focused on my new album.”

6. Shakira

Similar to Usher, Shakira appeared on season 4 of The Voice, skipping the following season, and then returning for season 6.

After the Latina singer’s second season on the show, she decided to call it quits, deciding it was too tough to be away from her children.

7. Pharrell Williams

Music producer Pharrell Williams coached on seasons 7 through 10 of the reality show. With other priorities looming in the music industry, Williams decided to leave and focus on his career.

Instagram

According to TooFab, the “Happy” singer had too many other commitments and struggled to find balance.

8. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys starred in seasons 11 and 12 of The Voice. After her debut, she decided to take a break to work on recording an album.

In 2014, Keys returned for season 14, but ultimately decided to permanently walk away after the season wrapped up.

9. Miley Cyrus

The “Flowers” songstress coached on The Voice on seasons 11 and 13.

Instagram

Before season 14, Miley Cyrus revealed that she didn’t have plans to return. However, on The Howard Stern Show in 2017, she hinted, “This is not my last season maybe forever!”

10. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson appeared as a coach on The Voice on seasons 13 and 15. The singer has never spoken out about why she left the television series.

11. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers band trio, appeared on The Voice during seasons 18 and 20.

Instagram

While the singer didn’t give a reason for his departure, it can be assumed he left to tour with his brother’s band.

12. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande said “Thank U, Next” to the reality show after appearing as a coach on season 21. While the singer never explained why she left the show in 2021, she was busy filming the Wicked movie.

13. Camila Cabello

Camilla Cabello joined The Voice during season 22 and only stayed for one season. The singer hasn’t yet revealed why she chose to leave the show, and it is possible that she could return in the future.