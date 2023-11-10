Even Kailyn Lowry’s Kid Is Telling Her To Stop Having Kids

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s kids are weighing in on the expanding size of their family as she revealed the sex of her twin babies in a recent Instagram video. In the video, her eldest son, Isaac, expressed his desire for his mom to “stop having kids,” stating, “There are gonna be more boys and more and more.”

The 13-year-old, who Lowry shares with ex Jo Rivera, had initially hoped for both future siblings to be girls. Lowry’s other sons, Lux, Lincoln, and Creed, each shared their predictions, with some hoping for girls to balance the gender dynamics. However, the revelation that both twins are boys surprised some of the kids.

Lowry, who announced her twin pregnancy on a podcast episode in October, posted a video of the moment she discovered the twins’ sex. She hinted that the news might change later, stating, “In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck.”

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

Her Instagram followers speculated on the cryptic comments, with some suggesting that the initial revelation might evolve. Lowry has previously become a mom to Isaac in 2010, followed by Lincoln in 2013, and Creed and Lux in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Rio, her first child with boyfriend Elijah Scott, was born in November 2022 and made his public debut recently. Isaac has previously advised his mom to “use a condom” after discovering her sex toys in May.