Eve Addresses Claim That She’s Married to a ‘Billionaire’

Eve is shutting down her critics, reminding them she had money before marriage to her rumored billionaire husband—and she’s still cashing in.

In a recent interview on Angie Martinez: IRL, Eve addressed rumors about her husband’s finances. The former “1st Lady” of DMX’s Ruff Ryders group clarified the situation during the candid discussion.

The rapper started dating Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper in 2010, and they tied the knot in 2014. They share a son.

Eve hasn’t dropped an album since 2013’s Lip Lock, sparking rumors she married up and opted for the good life over making music. But she’s made it clear she’s not here for the “soft girl era” narrative.

“I jokingly will say yes because I hate all these titles, but I understand what it is,” Eve said in regards to the “soft girl era” label.

“In a way, yes, because I worked on myself,” she told Martinez. “Yes, because I want to be an amazing mom and I don’t want to carry my childhood s**t into how I raise my kid. Yes, because I want to have a good relationship and good friendships, and love myself. I’ve done the f***ing work — it’s not just a soft life because of the man I’m with. It’s because I worked hard on my own s**t.”

Martinez praised “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper Eve, mentioning her marriage to “billionaire” Maximillion Cooper and her move overseas. Eve, 46, quickly corrected her.

“I need to clear that up, he’s not a billionaire,” Eve insisted to Martinez. “He ain’t broke, but I ain’t broke either, because I’m not going to be with a broke dude.”

Indeed, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cooper is only worth a paltry 60 million dollars.

“But before I met him, I was doing work,” Eve continued. “Because I have him, it helped me do better work. He’s a good dude. I’m really lucky. Beyond that, people who know me intimately know that I don’t stop working on myself.”

Eve admitted marriage isn’t easy, but said, “It’s great when you’re doing marriage with the right person.” She also revealed the moment she knew Cooper was her forever person.

“The moment I met him, I was like, who is he, in a way that I never felt before,” she gushed.

“I wanted to know everything,” Eve added. “I was fascinated. He’s a chill dude. What it could be, especially coming from hip hop, everything is on show. I’m gonna show you everything and tell you everything I’m about to do for you. It was a quiet confidence where I was like ‘hmmm, mystery.’”