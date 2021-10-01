Evan Peters’ Girlfriends: Who Is The ‘American Horror Story’ Actor Dating Now?

Fresh off an Emmy win for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel in the acclaimed HBO drama, Mare of Easttown, Evan Peters is continuing to ride a career high. The Hollywood hottie is known for his roles in the American Horror Story series and will appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. But what about his personal life? Does the 34-year-old actor have someone special to help him celebrate his success? Here’s a look at what we know about Evan Peters’ girlfriends, past and present.

His On-Again-Off-Again Relationship With Emma Roberts

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Evan Peters began dating Scream star Emma Roberts back in 2012. The pair met on the set of the film Adult World, but they didn’t start dating until after the movie had wrapped. “Everyone thought we dated on the movie and we didn’t — not for a long time after,” Roberts said in an interview Chelsea Handler (as reported by E! News). “I actually, on the set, was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally gonna date.’ And I would, like, flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye because I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie. He thought I was so weird.”

Obviously, that feeling didn’t last, as Peters and Roberts went on to become one of Hollywood’s most high-profile young couples. The pair’s long-term relationship was rocky—they broke up and got back together a handful of times and rumors of their fighting were common. Roberts was even arrested after one intense altercation with Peters in the summer 2013. However, the charges were dropped and the couple reunited just days after the incident. Together, they released a statement addressing the fight, saying: “It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

After three more start-and-stop breakups—including one brief 2016 split that drove Roberts into the arms of producer/director Christopher Hines—the tempestuous couple called it quits for good in 2019. Reportedly, the pair parted on relatively good terms given their turbulent history.

The Horror Hottie And Halsey

While Peters’ next relationship didn’t last as long, it was certainly just as high profile. In September 2019, the X-Men: Apocalypse actor was rumored to be dating pop superstar Halsey. A month later, the couple made it official when they walked the Halloween-themed red carpet together for the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration, playfully dressed up and Sonny and Cher.

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Four months later, Evan Peters and Halsey appeared to still be going strong—Halsey posted several (now deleted) shots of the pair frolicking together in a Switzerland hot tub to her Instagram account on Valentine’s Day 2020. But just a month later, the duo were done and Halsey had deleted all traces of the Pose star from her social media account. Neither Peters nor Halsey have commented on their breakup.

His Brief Rumor Dating Dalliances

Prior to his public relationships with Halsey and Emma Roberts, Peters was linked to a couple a young Hollywood starlets—though none of those relationships were ever confirmed. Way back in 2007, for example, he was rumored to be dating actress Alexandra Breckenridge. This was before the duo appeared together in American Horror Story: Murder House, which aired in 2011.

In 2010, Peters was tied to British model and actress Pixie Geldof after the pair were spotted kissing and holding hands at Coachella. Reportedly, the couple dated for a year until calling it quits in 2011. Geldolf is now happily married to These New Puritans drummer George Barnett and the couple recently had their first child.

For his 25th birthday celebration in January of 2012, Peters partied at Las Vegas nightclub RPM with actress Alexia Quinn, best known for roles in the movies Small Talk and Sorority Slaughterhouse. The couple also appeared on the red carpet together and reportedly dated for a few months.

Who Is Evan Peters Dating Now?

After his split with Halsey in 2020, Peters has kept a low profile when it comes to his love life. He hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since. If he is dating someone, he’s done an excellent job at keeping his relationship under wraps. It could also be that he’s still waiting for the right person to come along.

When asked who his ideal girlfriend would be in a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, Evans said: “If I say the wrong thing or do something stupid or fumble or spill shit on my shirt, she’s OK with it….There are a lot of girls out there who don’t really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones—the only ones—I can really go for. I need a couple more chances than just the first one.”

Evans also admitted that he’s still got some things to learn when it comes to maintaining romantic relationships. “I’m not very good at dating,” he told Cosmo. “I’m just shy and I don’t know what to say. I have such a, it’s hard to describe it — I get nervous about things I say. I don’t want to offend any body or hurt somebody’s feelings or whatever.”

We’re sure the right person is out there for this sensitive sweetie!