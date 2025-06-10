eva-longoria-stuns-in-low-cut-dress-while-in-france

Eva Longoria dropped jaws recently at Cannes in a stunning low-cut gown that perfectly highlighted her sleek figure, leaving fans absolutely dazzled.

One of several stunning looks the Desperate Housewives star showcased at the iconic film festival, the 50-year-old proved that age is just a number when it comes to turning heads. The shimmering gown fit like a dream, with a plunging neckline that brought just the right amount of drama. She paired the look with slicked-back locks, a bold chunky necklace, and a bracelet for added flair. With minimal makeup, she let her timeless beauty take center stage.

Photo by Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Of course, Longoria was quick to share the sizzling look with her over 10 million Instagram followers.

The series of shots featured Longoria striking poses in the head-turning outfit alongside A-listers like F1 driver Charles Leclerc and APM Monaco creative director Kika Prette.

“Last night with @apmmonaco [jewelry brand APM Monaco],” she captioned the post, adding a shooting star emoji.

Fans and friends alike rushed to Longoria’s comments to lavish praise on her

“You look gorgeous, as usual,” one top comment read.

“Increíble!!! Radiant mama,” actress Roselyn Sanchez gushed.”Stunning babe,” philanthropreneur Maria Bravo also added.

Eva Longoria Opens Up About Her Cannes 2025 Looks

Longoria recently shared with PEOPLE about the effort involved in putting together her Cannes festival looks. She confessed to the outlet that she showed up with “six trunks of dresses and changes and shoes and bags and jewelry.”

“I have a whole team that thinks of the color of the summer and the fabric that we need to do. We can’t repeat the beading, because we already did the beading. We can’t do this neckline, we’ve done that neckline,” she admitted. “I mean, it’s a lot,” she added.

Highlighting the importance of everything “working together,” she said, “you’re getting photographed all the time, and so each look kind of carries its weight.”