Estranged ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star’s Husband Files for Restraining Order

Days after filing for divorce from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper, Jordan Ngatikaura is now seeking a restraining order against his estranged wife.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ngatikaura filed the restraining order request on Friday. Draper opposed the order the same day.

Ngatikaura announced last week that he and Draper were divorcing after five years of marriage. They share two children.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

Ngatikaura also noted, “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

The soon-to-be-exes previously went through a 90-day separation. Throughout the latest season of Mormon Wives, Draper and Ngatikaura attempted to salvage their marriage.

Draper Previously Accused Ngatikaura of Emotionally Abusing Her

During a November 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Draper claimed she received “emotional abuse” from Ngatikaura.

“As soon as it started happening, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t super normal,'” she explained. “But also, you’re kind of used to it. It starts off slow. It’s not like one big dramatic thing happens. It’s little behaviors over time, and then all of a sudden you look back and you’re too deep in it and you can’t do much about it.”

Draper noted it took some time to realize the abuse. “And then I just had a glass-breaking moment when I left him in [season 3] where I was like, ‘I have to do something or else this is never going to change.'”

Ngatikaura responded to Draper’s comments in a statement. “I take full accountability for the pain I caused Jessi during our marriage. At that time in my life, I was deeply unhealed, and as the saying goes, hurt people hurt people. That doesn’t excuse my behavior in any way, it’s something I’ve had to face and take full responsibility for.”

He further pointed out that he has been in consistent therapy over the past year and was doing the “hard work” to understand the impact of his actions.

“My focus now is on continued healing, being the best father and husband I can be,” Ngatikaura added. “And making sure that the patterns of my past never repeat. I have deep remorse for the hurt I caused and so much respect for Jessi’s strength in continuing to fight for our marriage and family.”