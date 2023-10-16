ESPN’s Katie Nolan Beats Out ‘Law & Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni On ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Shootout

In the world of celebrity game shows, it’s not every day that you witness a tiebreaker, but that’s exactly what happened on the October 11 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! As host Ken Jennings presided over the game, Katie Nolan, a former ESPN host and podcaster, delivered a dazzling performance and managed to pull off a win in an unexpected manner.

The October 11 episode marked the third act in the season, and it featured actor Christopher Meloni of Law and Order: SVU fame, alongside Sherri Shepherd from Sherri and The View. However, it was Katie Nolan who stole the show, making a remarkable impression.

Off To A Hot Start

From the very beginning of the game, Nolan was on fire, swiftly amassing $3,300 by the first commercial break, while her competitors struggled in the red. As the audience watched in awe, it was evident that Nolan had a formidable lead.

Viewers took to social media to express their amazement at her performance.

Katie Nolan is KILLING it so far tonight on #CelebrityJeopardy. — Zaddeus Smith (@The_Zadd) October 12, 2023

Nolan shared a sweet tidbit with the audience, revealing that she and her husband are dedicated fans of the show and identifying Sam Buttrey, a contestant in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, as her “favorite contestant ever.” She spoke highly of Buttrey’s fun and endearing personality, specifically mentioning his signature catchphrase, “Bring it!”

By the end of the Double Jeopardy! round, Nolan had accumulated a commanding $10,300, with Sherri Shepherd trailing at $1,600 and Christopher Meloni at $2,500. At this point, it was clear that Nolan was poised for victory.

However, the game took an unexpected turn when Christopher Meloni uncovered the last Daily Double. Although he hesitated momentarily, Shepherd’s playful quip prompted him to proceed, and he answered correctly, earning $2,200 and suddenly bringing the competition much closer.

By the time Final Jeopardy! arrived, the scores were as follows: Christopher had $8,800, Shepherd had $900, and Nolan was in the lead with $14,100. In the Final Jeopardy! round, both Christopher and Nolan correctly answered the clue, which was “Remember the Alamo.” Nevertheless, it was Katie Nolan who made a critical error in her wager, staking $3,500 and tying with Christopher at $17,600.

Katie Nolan has me dying on Celebrity Jeopardy 😂 how do you not add the $1?! — Stephanie (@gayinKcK) October 12, 2023

In the event of a tie after Final Jeopardy, the rules dictate an immediate tiebreaker. In this format, contestants are presented with a single clue, and the first to buzz in with the correct question wins. There is no monetary reward for this question.

The tiebreaker clue, categorized under “French History,” read: “Drink up! A famous New Orleans street is named after this dynasty that ruled France for most of the 17th & 18th centuries.” The answer was “Bourbon,” and Katie Nolan buzzed in quickly to claim victory. The exhilarating win left viewers in shock and awe.

A Close Call

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the rollercoaster ending of the episode, praising Katie Nolan for her triumph. The tiebreaker certainly added a thrilling twist to the competition, and Katie’s win was met with elation from her supporters.

Katie Nolan’s victory has secured her a place in the semi-finals of Celebrity Jeopardy! The weekly special, hosted by Ken Jennings, is structured as a tournament, with the winner of each week advancing to the semi-finals.

Celebrity Jeopardy! is currently airing on ABC and Hulu, offering both entertainment and a chance for celebrities to win $1 million for their chosen charities. The show’s format includes nine quarterfinal matches, followed by three semi-final episodes. The ultimate showdown will feature the top three contestants from the semi-finals in a single final faceoff.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, has introduced several significant changes to the spinoff this season, including a Triple Jeopardy round and a split-screen clue selection display. These changes have sparked discussions among fans due to their visual impact on the show.