Erika Kirk Breaks Her Silence About Her ‘Intimate’ Hug With Vice President JD Vance

Weeks after she and Vice President JD Vance shared an “intimate” hug during a Turning Point USA event, Erika Kirk broke her silence about the controversy.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing at a live event for the Megyn Kelly Show over the weekend, Charlie Kirk’s widow was asked about how people “went to the weirdest places” about her hug with Vance.

Kirk explained to the crowd that her “love language” is touch and then spoke about the interaction.

“So I will give you a play-by-play,” Erika said. “They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, [JD] is walking over. I’m starting to cry. He says, ‘[Charlie] is so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head.”

She further stated that if anyone “wants to take that out of context,” they can “go right ahead.”

Kelly responded to the explanation by stating, “They were acting like you touched the back of his a–.”

To which Erika agreed, noting, “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

The discussion took place just days after JD Vance’s wife, Usha, appeared at an event alongside First Lady Melania Trump without her wedding ring. Critics believed it was a sign that the couple’s marriage was struggling.

However, the Second Lady’s rep gave a logical explanation for why she wasn’t wearing the ring. “[She is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Erika Kirk Announces Her Support For Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 Presidential Election

While continuing to speak about JD Vance, Erika Kirk announced her support for the Vice President in the 2028 presidential election.

She pointed out that her husband, Republican pundit Charlie Kirk, had discussed how he wanted JD Vance to run (and win) the upcoming election.

“That was the thing that my husband was very direct about,” she said. “It was, interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting JD for 28.”

Meanwhile, Vance recently said he is focusing on his job as Vice President. He was also very confident about the Republicans’ lead in Congress as the nation prepares for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

“We will win the midterms, to everything we can,” he told Fox News. “And then after that I’m going to sit down with the president and talk to him about [the 2028 election].”