‘Entourage’ Star Jesse Jane’s Cause of Death Revealed

Adult film star and mainstream actress Jesse Jane’s cause of death has been revealed following an investigation. According to the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s office, James tragically passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, per TMZ.

In January, authorities discovered Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, dead. They had visited their home in Moore, Oklahoma to conduct a wellness check on the couple.

Jane’s boyfriend’s employer contacted authorities after Hasenmueeler missed a few days of work. Though at the time the deaths were suspected to be drug-related, this was only confirmed today.

Jane was only 43.

Jesse Jane Appeared in Mainstream TV and Film Projects Alongside Her Adult Film Work

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1980, Jane co-hosted Playboy TV’s Night Calls with Kirsten Price from 2006 to 2007.

Jane enjoyed a distinguished career as an adult film actress. She joined Digital Playground in 2002 and garnered numerous awards. In 2014, Jane was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. Additionally, she has hosted the Adult Video Awards and starred in one of the most expensive pornographic films ever produced in 2008.

In a 2010 interview with NBC, Jane discussed her experiences in the adult film industry. She intended to use her earnings to start her own business.

“I figure I’m going to do [adult films] for four or five more years and then quit,” she said at the time. “I’ve been pretty good with my money. … My focus is save, save, save. After this, I’d like to maybe open my own business – and have enough saved that even if that didn’t go right, I’d be ok.”

However, Jane managed to act in several mainstream film projects. She had a minor role in Todd Phillips’ Starsky & Hutch, featuring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Additionally, she appeared in Middle Men, alongside Luke Wilson and Giovanni Ribisi.

In 2005, Jane made an appearance in a season two episode of Entourage. She led a group of women assisting Vincent (Adrian Grenier) and E (Kevin Connolly) in calming an antagonistic journalist (Rainn Wilson).

She later made brief appearances on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Bad Girls Club, and Gene Simmons Family Jewels. Drowning Pool fans might also recognize Jane from the cover of the band’s 2004 album, Desensitized. Her other notable appearances include Let the Game Begin and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.

Meanwhile, Jane has several movies awaiting release, including The Curse of the Zombie Pirates and Blackout Z, which are among her final film roles.

Jane, whose real name was Cindy Taylor, is survived by one child.