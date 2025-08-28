enrique-iglesias-and-anna-kournikova-reportedly-expecting-another-baby-together

The well-known private couple, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, are reportedly expecting another baby together.

According to Hola!, Kournikova was spotted with a baby bump while dropping off her and Inglesias’ children at school in Miami. An alleged source close to the couple also told the media outlet that the former tennis pro is “overjoyed” about the pregnancy.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who have been together since late 2001, already have three children: twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and Mary, 5.

The couple has kept their relationship and family out of the spotlight, mostly, with Kournikova rarely posting on her Instagram. She previously shared a photo of the family while celebrating Father’s Day in 2023.

“Happy Father’s Day to my man,” she wrote, tagging the singer. She then wrote, “And to All the Dad’s!!!” with three heart emojis.

In the post, Kournikova shared a series of throwback photos featuring Iglesias with the children.

The former athlete was previously spotted in a wheelchair earlier this year. During the rare appearance, she was out shopping with daughters Lucy and Mary at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami,

Sources Say Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Enjoy Being Their Family and Avoiding the Spotlight

While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, a source discussed how the couple enjoys raising their children and not being in the public spotlgiht.

“They both love being parents and spend their time raising their children,” the insider noted. “Anna and Enrique have looked for the spotlight, and that attitude has just gotten stronger since they have had children.”

Iglesias also shared in late 2024 that his children haven’t attended any of his shows.

“My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!'” he told Today. “Because he’s seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it’s like, ‘Oh my God.'”

“He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed,” Iglesias pointed out.