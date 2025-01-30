Anna Kournikova Seen in Wheelchair During First Public Sighting in Years

Retired tennis pro and longtime girlfriend of Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, made a rare public appearance while in Miami this past weekend.

According to the New York Post, Kournikova was spotted in a wheelchair at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami, where she was enjoying quality time with her and Iglesias’ daughters, Lucy and Mary. The former athlete also appeared to have a cast on her right leg. Iglesias and their son Nicholas were not part of the outing.

Anna Kournikova has reportedly kept a low profile over the past two years. This past summer, she posted on Instagram for the first time in two years to wish Iglesias a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to my man,” Kournikova wrote, tagging the singer. She then wrote, “And to All the Dad’s!!!” with three heart emojis. In the post, she shared a few throwback photos of Iglesias with the children.

Enrique Iglesias Previously Opened Up About His Decades-Long Relationship With Anna Kournikova

Kournikova’s pubic outing occurred just a little over a year after Iglesias spoke about the couple’s relationship. They first became romantically linked in 2001 when Kournikova appeared in Iglesias’ “Escape” music video.

“When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other,” Iglesias told People in September 2023. “She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So, that understanding helped a lot. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger.”

Iglesias then said the “Escape” music video changed his life in ways he “didn’t even think about.” He now enjoys the private life he and Kournikova have made together.

“You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you’ll get to the really good times,” he pointed out. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, well, I know this is the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.’ I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen.”

Iglesias further shared that the couple’s three children are his biggest fans.

“When I pick them up from school, and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying, or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Iglesias says of his kids’ favorite song from his repertoire. “I’m just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”