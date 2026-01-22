enrique-iglesias-and-anna-kournikova-welcomed-new-baby-over-the-holidays.

Pop singer Enrique Iglesias and former professional tennis player Anna Kournikova served up a surprise over the holidays, welcoming their fourth baby together.

The Spanish singer, 50, and the Russian model, 44, welcomed their new baby on Dec. 17. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 22.

The adorable announcement showed the couple’s newborn cozied up in a blanket and hospital beanie, snuggled next to a sloth stuffed animal. “My Sunshine 12.17.2024,” the couple captioned their post, without yet sharing the baby’s name or sex.

The new baby joins twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and daughter Mary, 5.

Of course, fans of the duo took to the comments section to gush over the baby news.

“Congratulations to Anya and Enrique on the birth of their baby!!!! Love you guys, each, Anya from her first major tennis matches (I was always cheering for Anya! ), Enrique is my favorite singer from scratch. I still love your joint video. You are cool!! Happiness and good luck to your whole family!!” one top fan comment exclaimed.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share Sweet Family Photo Featuring Their New Baby

Shortly after the big baby announcement, the couple shared a family photo featuring all four of their children together.

On Dec. 27, the couple shared a heartwarming photo of their older children surrounding their newest sibling, simply captioned, “My Sunshines.”

Throughout their decades-long relationship, Enrique and Anna have shared rare insights into what keeps their bond strong.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias in 2006. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Sony Music)

“It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother,” the Once Upon a Time in Mexico actor told The Sun in 2018, per E! News. “It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”