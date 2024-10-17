enraged-sheriff-calls-for-backup-after-burger-king-gets-his-order-wrong

A hangry, hangry sheriff called his deputies in response to a mistaken order from Burger King, leading to both amusement and concern online.

Videos by Suggest

What started as a routine fast-food visit in Cobb County, Georgia, in March 2023 has transformed into a widely discussed event after bodycam footage of the incident was shared online last week by Sheriff Craig Owens’ opponent in the upcoming election, David Cavender.

The clip captures Owens, who is seeking reelection this year, sitting in his truck in the parking lot of a Burger King on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton. He is seen explaining to officers that after placing his order at the drive-thru, he realized the meal he received was incorrect.

When he raised this issue with the restaurant, he was dissatisfied with their response. At the time, Owens was neither in uniform nor in his patrol car, per Fox News.

A hangry Sheriff called in deputies over an incorrect Burger King order. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Upset by the error and its explanation, the sheriff contacted dispatch to request the assistance of law enforcement in resolving the issue. Shortly thereafter, three deputies arrived at the scene.

The footage shared on Facebook captures deputies arriving at the scene with sirens blaring. The sheriff then describes the situation and directs the officers to speak with the store manager, emphasizing his desire to obtain the name of the facility’s owner to file an official complaint.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens sought assistance from his deputies after receiving the wrong order at Burger King. (Image via Facebook / Cavender for Cobb Sheriff)

Deputies attempted to enter the establishment, but the staff inside had locked the doors out of concern for their safety. They had previously encountered intimidating customers and wanted to ensure a secure environment.

Upon entering the restaurant, the deputies engaged with the assistant manager, who, as seen in the video, expressed concern for a customer outside, unaware that he was a sheriff. The officers subsequently conferred with their chief again in the parking lot.

Locals React to Sheriff Calling Backup on Burger King

Of course, upon seeing the footage, many Facebook denizens cried foul. “This is an egregious abuse of power and wasteful use of manpower and taxpayer resources,” one concerned citizen wrote.

“He wanted it his way and he’s going to use county resources to get his way. Good thing the deputies were there and not at the understaffed jail,” another Facebook user wrote.

However, some took up for Sheriff Owens. “This is a slanted, doctored campaign video as only a small part of the dash cam video,” one onlooker insisted.



Meanwhile, Sheriff Owens, who made history as Cobb County’s first African-American elected sheriff, claims the incident is being politicized in an effort to garner votes in the upcoming local election.