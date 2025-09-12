emmy-winner-ted-mann-has-died

Ted Mann, an Emmy-winning writer and producer known for his collaborations with David Milch on shows like NYPD Blue and Deadwood, has died.

Mann passed away on September 4 at St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica after battling lung cancer, his daughter Lucy Bujold told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72.

Mann won a producing Emmy for NYPD Blue as Outstanding Drama Series in 1995 and was nominated three other times: for NYPD Blue in 1994, Deadwood in 2005, and Homeland in 2016. He also received Emmy nominations for writing NYPD Blue and the 2012 miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. Additionally, he won a Writers Guild Award for Hatfields & McCoys and earned WGA nominations for Deadwood in 2006 and 2007.

Ted Mann circa 2012. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Ted Mann Began His Writing Career in the 1970s

Per IMDb, Mann started his career in the late 1970s, writing for ABC’s Delta House and the animated Drawing Power. He gained more consistent work in the late ’80s and ’90s, writing over a dozen episodes of ABC’s Civil Wars (1991-93).

After Civil Wars, Mann became a writer and producer for NYPD Blue. The show, starring David Caruso and Dennis Franz, consistently ranked in the primetime Top 20 and earned multiple Emmy nominations and wins. Mann wrote and produced for the first two seasons, and wrote additional episodes for Seasons 5 and 6.

Mann then joined Millennium, Chris Carter’s X-Files follow-up, as a writer-producer. After its three seasons, he worked on Showtime’s Total Recall 2070 for its single 1999 season.

In the 2000s, he wrote for Judging Amy, Andromeda, and the miniseries Skin before becoming a writer-producer on HBO’s Deadwood. He wrote several episodes and produced the final two seasons (2004-06).

Mann wrote and produced HBO’s John from Cincinnati and Starz’s first drama series Crash. He also worked on the Emmy-winning History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys and an episode of Starz’s Magic City in 2013.

Mann also joined Showtime’s spy thriller Homeland as a producer in 2015 during its fifth season. He stayed until the seventh season and wrote episodes in the fifth and sixth seasons.

He also co-wrote screenplays for two features: O.C. and Stiggs (1985), a buddy comedy directed by Robert Altman, and Space Truckers (1996), a sci-fi comedy directed by Stuart Gordon, starring Dennis Hopper and Stephen Dorff.

Survivors include his daughter, his second wife Bly (his partner for 42 years, married in 1988); another daughter, Elizabeth; a son, James; siblings Bayne and Tish; and grandchildren Virginia, Graham, and Magnus.