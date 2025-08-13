Emmy-Winner Dies Suddenly: Michael Klick Was 77

Michael Klick, an Emmy-winning producer known for his work on Homeland and 24, has passed away.

Klick died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Deadline. He was 77.

His daughter, Caitlin Hoey-Klick, shared the news of his passing in a heartfelt announcement on Facebook, implying he passed unexpectedly.

“My dad, Michael Klick, passed peacefully in his sleep,” she wrote, per Deadline. “So many people knew him as Klick, or Mike, or Michael, but my favorite title of his was Caitlin’s dad. He was my world. My mom and I are in utter shock.”

Michael Klick. (Image via Facebook / Kara McGee)

“He cared about everyone who he came across,” his daughter continued. “He made long lasting relationships with his co-workers, who he cared deeply for, and anyone who crossed his path. His work in the film industry meant so much to him. He truly loved what he did.”

The family shared that they have received heartfelt condolences from people “from all over the world.”

“My mom and I want to say thank you,” Caitlin Hoey-Klick added.

Michael Klick Got His Star on ABC Afterschool Specials

Klick earned his first Emmy in 2006 as a producer on 24, the year the acclaimed Fox series took home the award for Outstanding Drama. In 2012, he secured his second Emmy as an executive producer for Homeland, which was honored as the year’s Best Drama.

Per IMDb, Klick began his TV career as an assistant director on ABC Afterschool Specials and Our House. He later became a producer on shows like The Pretender, The X-Files, Prison Break, 24, Taken, and Homeland. Most recently, he was an executive producer on HBO Max’s Love & Death and Netflix’s Pulse.

One of Klick’s co-workers from Homeland, Kara McGee, also shared a memory of the prolific producer on Facebook.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of Michael Klick with my son Ronan,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of him with her baby son. “When I told Michael I was pregnant while filming Homeland, he was beyond supportive.”

“In a business that is very male-dominated it is always refreshing to find a man like Michael who was so caring of his crew and so willing to do whatever he could to nurture everyone’s careers and ambitions,” McGee added. ” He will be deeply missed.”

Away from work, Klick liked to ride his bike, work on his house in Cambria, take yoga, and go on adventures with his daughter.

Klick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Hoey-Klick, and their daughter.