Emmy-Nominated ‘White Lotus’ Star Returning to HBO

Nearly four years after her star-making turn on the second season of The White Lotus, Meghann Fahy is returning to HBO.

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The network recently announced the order of a new limited series, The Trial of Louise Woodward, in a press release.

Two-time Emmy Award nominee Fahy will star in the series, while Academy and Emmy Award winner Susanne Bier will direct all episodes and serve as an executive producer. Matthew Barry will serve as showrunner in addition to writing and executive producing the series.

“The series tells the shocking true story of how, in 1997, an 18-year-old British au pair was accused of shaking to death a baby left in her care by her American host family, setting off an international media firestorm as the trial unfolds in full view of both the British and American public,” the logline reads.

Image credit: Elias Tahan

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films said “We are thrilled to partner with Matthew Barry and Susanne Bier on this new series and to welcome Meghann Fahy back to the HBO family. Matthew’s compassionate approach to this gripping true story, paired with Susanne’s powerfully distinct directorial vision and Meghann’s exceptional talent, has brought together an extraordinary creative team whose work we’re excited to share with our audience soon.”

“The trial of Louise Woodward raised profound questions about childcare, working mothers, class, and the role of an emerging 24/7 media. Thirty years later, those questions feel more urgent and relevant than ever. I’m grateful to be working with Susanne and our partners at HBO to bring this story, in all its complexity, to the screen,” Matthew Barry said in a statement.

According to the press release, the show is set to start filming in August. It is expected to be released in 2027.