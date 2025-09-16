Emmy Attendee Shows up Fully Dressed as Michael Jackson

Drag star Kori King, who’s known for impersonations and cosplays, hit the Emmy red carpet in a full Michael Jackson get-up.

On September 14, Michael Jackson hit the Emmys, alongside Miss Piggy and a Labubu (whatever the hell they are).

Fan favorite from the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race that concluded this February, Kori King is known for her more humorous looks and cosplays. It’s beginning to become a tradition for RuPaul’s drag racers to hit the Emmys like a nuclear bomb, but this may be the most atomic outfit yet.

She spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her decision to attend the Emmys as Michael Jackson. Apparently, she “wanted to be comfortable and chic.” I’m no expert on such matters, but that makeup does not look comfortable at all.

And I may be a straight white guy, but chic? She’s either joking or I’ve truly lost touch with the world.

Kori King then explained that everyone kept calling her “crazy” for her stunt. Whether she’s crazy, iconic, or innovative, she’s certainly killing it.

The drag star, alongside a couple of others, was filmed by ET as she drank her fifth “vodka on the rocks” to go down with a packet of Cheetos. Speaking like Michael Jackson, her commitment to the bit is impressive.

Michael Jackson Joined By Miss Piggy And A… Labubu

Sure, why not.

Kori King as Michael Jackson wasn’t the only head-turner at the Emmys.

Drag star Hormona Lisa dressed up as Miss Piggy, complete with a pig nose and a little tuxedo-donning Kermit. Honestly, if ever there was a Muppets special where the Muppets became live action humans, this is exactly what I would expect her to wear.

Hormona Lisa struck gold with the outfit.

Alongside the King of Pop and Miss Piggy, Joella dressed up as a Labubu. If you’re not chronically online, you won’t understand what a Labubu is. And you should be thankful for your ignorance.

The outfit was a pretty faithful one, but please. Get it out of my sight.