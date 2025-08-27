Michael Jackson’s Son Reveals Engagement

Prince Jackson, the eldest son of pop icon Michael Jackson, announced he and his longtime partner, Molly Schirmag, are engaged.

Videos by Suggest

The couple has been together for eight years.

In his latest Instagram post, Jackson shared photos of himself and Schirmag while announcing the engagement. Among the photos was a snap of the couple with Jackson’s paternal grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

“8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs.”

He also had his late father’s single “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” playing in the background of the post.

Michael Jackson’s son hard-launched the relationship with Molly Schmirbag in March 2018, when the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

“I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together,” he wrote at the time.

Michael Jackson shared Prince with his second wife, Debbie Rowe, in 1997. Nearly a decade after his famous father’s death, Prince earned a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University.

Michael Jackson’s Eldest Son Once Said His Fiancée Keeps Him Balanced

While speaking to PEOPLE at Dee Dee Jackson Foundation’s 3rd Annual DDJF Costume for a Cause event, Prince Jackson opened up about his relationship with Molly Schirmag.

He explained that she balances him. “In everything there’s an important balance. I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very – I don’t want to say opposite – but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer.”

At the time, Prince declined to share Molly’s name, but he said she “encourages” him to “see things through a different light.” He also does the same thing for her.

“It helps us stay well-founded,” he pointed out.