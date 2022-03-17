Emma Watson Stuns In Backless Dress In Rare Public Appearance

Emma Watson made a series of public appearances; a rarity for the usually-elusive actress. So, what brought Watson out of hiding? The actress appeared at different events celebrating the BAFTA awards. We’ve known that Watson has long been a fashion icon but we were still blown away by these looks.

Watson’s Pre-BAFTA Look

The night before the British Academy Film Awards, Watson attended the Charles Finch x CHANEL – The Night Before BAFTA Dinner. The party took place at the Hertford Street Club in London.

Watson wowed in a black minidress with a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a black oversized blazer and a stunning pair of striped, thigh-high boots designed by Jimmy Choo and Mugler.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Emma Watson attends Charles Finch x CHANEL – The Night Before BAFTA Dinner at Hertford Street Club on March 12, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Actress Stunned in Black And White While Presenting An Award

The actress kept up the high-fashion looks, appearing at the BAFTA awards in a black and white gown with a tulle skirt. The top of the dress was a black halter-top style, while the skirt was white tulle. The skirt was knee-length at the front, tapering off to floor-length in the back.

Watson paired the gown with pointy-toed black pumps featuring straps that wrapped around her ankles, and a pair of statement earrings to finish off the look. Watson’s hair and makeup were simple, so as not to compete with her stylish gown.

Watson’s appearance at the BAFTA’s didn’t end on the red carpet. The actress also presented the award for Outstanding British Film to Belfast, which was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, one of Watson’s former Harry Potter co-stars.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Emma Watson attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The Actress Continued Stepping Out In London

The day after the award ceremony, Watson continued to step out in London, attending the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Celebration. She kept up the same monochromatic color palette of her previous outfits, wearing a black suit with a black, lacy top underneath. She accessorized the look with chunky black combat boots and gold jewelry.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Emma Watson attends British Vogue, And Tiffany & Co. celebrate Fashion And Film at Annabel’s on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Like we said, the actress usually stays out of the spotlight — to the point that fans sometimes make up wild rumors about the star’s life. Last year, Watson made a rare public statement on Twitter to announce that she was not engaged to longtime boyfriend Leo Robinton nor was she retiring from acting.

“Dear Fans,” she tweeted. “Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”

While Watson tries to stay out of the public eye, her recent BAFTA-related appearances show that the actress can still stun on the red carpet — no matter how long it’s been since she’s been on one.

