Emma Watson Romance Confirmed

Rumors surrounding a new relationship involving Emma Watson have intensified after photographs showed the British actress sharing a public kiss with Mexican entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères during a recent trip to Mexico.

The images, taken at a Mexico City airport, appear to confirm that the actress and the billionaire are romantically involved. Witnesses reportedly saw the pair kissing and embracing while moving through the airport with security nearby, drawing attention from travelers and photographers.

The public display of affection marks the clearest sign yet that Watson, 35, and Baillères are dating. After the airport sighting, the two were also reportedly seen spending time together at a restaurant, where they shared drinks and dinner during the same trip.

Sources familiar with the relationship spoke to PEOPLE. They said that the actress appears very happy and “really into” the Mexican businessman and is “on cloud nine.”

Emma Watson In Very Happy Relationship With Mexican Billionaire

Reports indicate the couple’s connection may date back several months. Observers first linked Watson and Baillères in late 2025 after they were seen together in Courchevel, a ski resort in the French Alps. Since then, they have reportedly spent time together in several locations. Such as parts of Mexico like Punta Mita and Mexico City.

Baillères, 28, comes from one of Mexico’s wealthiest business families. His relatives are associated with major companies tied to the conglomerate Grupo BAL, which has interests in industries including mining, retail, and finance.

Watson rose to global fame portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Since, she has since built a career that includes acting, activism, and academic pursuits. In recent years, she has stepped back from frequent film roles while focusing on writing and further education.

Neither Watson nor Baillères has publicly issued a formal statement about their relationship. However, the recent photographs and sightings have widely fueled reports that the pair are now a confirmed couple. For now, their affectionate airport moment has become the clearest indication that the actress may have found new love.