Emma Watson Reveals The “Best Therapy” She Never Had To Pay For Following Hollywood Hiatus

Emma Watson has picked up an unusual obsession that has become a therapy of sorts for her following her Hollywood hiatus.

Videos by Suggest

Although the superstar stepped largely out of the spotlight in 2019, she hasn’t been doing nothing (not that I’d blame her at all). Alongside figuring out what she wants to do next, she’s also picked up a sport that she’s become obsessed with.

Back in May this year, Emma Watson attended the Cannes Film Festival. While there, she invited Hollywood Authentic’s Hassan Akkad for an interview and to share this new passion.

They spoke about all sorts: what she’s up to, the worst part of her acting life, and even what song she has on repeat. But one thing that interested me, was her newfound love for pickleball.

That’s right, our Hermione Granger has become obsessed with pickleball in her time out of the cameras.

Emma Watson Adores Playing Pickleball

“It’s the sound the ball makes when you smack it; it’s the best therapy I never paid for,” she told Akkad.

Naturally curious, Akkad asked Emma Watson how she fell into playing the sport.

“A friend of mine’s parents taught me how to play,” she explained. “They’re retired tennis pros.”

“Over time, it’s just grown into kind of an obsession – an obsession I feel good about. If I can do anything meaningful with my life, perhaps it’ll be of being in service to the great game that is pickleball!”

Emma Watson Hasn’t Just Been Playing Pickleball

Although Emma Watson has grown very fond of the sport, she’s been working on something she’s being rather coy about.

When asked what she’s got going on at the moment, she said, “Just been working really hard. I’m working on – actually, I’m not going to say what.”

She doesn’t want the pressure of people constantly prodding her for updates and setting expectations.

“I’m just going to say that I’m working on something that I’ve never done before. So I feel a bit like a person who’s in the dark, stumbling around, looking for the edges of something, and hoping.”

“It sounds like I’m trying to find a light switch. But it’s good. That’s the process. That’s the process of making things, isn’t it?” she concluded.

I have a sneaky feeling that whatever it is she’s got her sights on, there is a very tangible chance it’ll be in service to the great game that is pickleball.