Emma Watson Returns To Social Media, Shows Off Abs In ‘Beautiful Custom Piece’

After nearly a 16-month hiatus, Emma Watson returned to social media and did so in a striking manner. The actress broke her social media silence by posting a slew of photos of her Instagram account, and the outfit she sported has followers and fans divided.

What Did Emma Watson Wear?

Emma Watson’s sense of fashion is always a spectacle her fans enjoy. While Watson attended the Climate Reality event hosted by Al Gore, she showed off her unique fashion taste. The Harry Potter actress looked stunning in a mid-length skirt and matching crop top, which revealed a hint of her bra underneath. In the Instagram post, Watson was pictured mid-conversation with former Vice President Al Gore, showing off just how in shape she is.

According to Watson’s caption on the photo, the dress was custom-made just for her. But that’s not the only unique detail Watson’s outfit included. Watson wrote her outfit “was handmade in London using leftover fabrics consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy.” Talk about an environmentally conscious outfit. Watson apparently loved the skirt and crop top combo, as she wrote, “I will be wearing this a lot!!”

Emma Watson’s Environmental Focus

As of late, Watson has been entirely focused on her environmental activism. Not only did she attend the Climate Reality event, but she also made a rare red carpet appearance at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which honored those working to tackle the climate crisis. Like the recycled outfit she wore to the Climate Reality event, Watson sported a sustainable fashion choice for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

In a separate Instagram post, Emma Watson described how much it meant to her to meet one of the leaders in climate change awareness, Al Gore. “I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so compelling is that…he has continued to do the work he set out to do,” Watson wrote. “Thankfully climate change action is becoming mainstream and the tides have turned in his direction,” the actress added.

Emma Watson’s Fans Aren’t So Sure About Her Recent Outfit

Even though Watson’s recent outfit was made from primarily recycled materials, her fans were divided on the piece. While some applauded Watson for taking a bold stand to promote climate change awareness (and looking fabulous doing so), others disapproved of the revealing nature of the outfit while meeting with a world leader.

The primary concern of the disapprovers was that the outfit was too revealing for the serious subject matter of the event. However you feel about Emma Watson’s outfit choice, it’s clear the actress knows how to look amazing while raising awareness for a crucial issue.