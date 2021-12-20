Trailer For ‘Return To Hogwarts’ On HBO Max Dropped And Emma Watson’s Thoughts Are Exactly How We Feel

HBO Max just dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion special, and it has many getting emotional – including star Emma Watson! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on the streaming platform New Years Day.

Watson: ‘It Feels Like No Time Has Passed’

The trailer features appearances from Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and dozens of other actors who starred in the films over the years. The special was taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, with cast members sitting down for interviews on the sets where they once filmed.

In the trailer, Watson says, “It feels like no time has passed – and loads of time has passed.” Grunt agrees, noting that he’s seen his co-stars grow up and been with them through every stage. The three actors were cast in the first Harry Potter movie as children; Radcliffe and Watson were 11, while Grint was 12.

Radcliffe shares his fears about the franchise, saying that “the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done,” then adds that after a “joyous” reunion with his castmates, he realizes that “it wasn’t, though.”

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” Watson shares in the trailer, holding back tears, as the trio discusses what the movies have meant to them, and so many others, over the years. “It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint agrees, before they all hug.

Special Is Full Of Familiar Faces

The special will also feature interviews and appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Movie directors David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also make appearances.

This is just the latest in a slew of Harry Potter installments. The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in that franchise, just dropped, with a release date of April 15th. Additionally, a game show centered around the franchise, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, has been gaining popularity.

