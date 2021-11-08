Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment

Emma Watson Hinting At Career Move With Instagram Post?

Emma Watson fans are speculating she might soon pivot from acting to directing

By India McCarty
November 8, 2021
Close up of Emma Watson
(Getty Images)

Could Emma Watson be moving behind the camera? After her latest Instagram post, fans are speculating that the Harry Potter actress might soon pivot from acting to directing. 

Behind The Scenes

“Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I’ve learned in lockdown,” she captioned her post. “As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; and of course as women, we are inspiring… but wow it’s something else to be able to tell your own story and other people’s.”

This isn’t the first time the Beauty and the Beast actress has sparked career-change rumors. Earlier this year, we reported on a Daily Mail article that claimed that Watson’s agent said she’d gone “dormant,” which many took to mean she was retiring from the movie business. The story went on to say that she was taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on spending time with her “rumored fiancé” Leo Robinton.

Since Watson’s last on-screen appearance was in 2019 for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, the gossip picked up steam. Her manager quickly laid these rumors to rest with a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career isn’t.”

The actress weighed in on social media, tweeting, “Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and former Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch showed support in the comments of the Bling Ring star’s latest post. 

“Wow I can’t wait to see what you’re making here!!” Lynch wrote. Neither can we!

More Trending News

Emma Watson with her back to the camera, looking back over her left shoulder.Emma Watson Returns To Social Media, Shows Off Abs In ‘Beautiful Custom Piece’
Emma Watson smiling in a red dress, sitting on a white chairEmma Watson Reveals First Purchases With ‘Harry Potter’ Money
Emma Watson in a white pantsuitEmma Watson Planning ‘Secret Wedding’?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.