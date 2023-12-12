Emma-Stone-Reveals-Why-She-Had-a-Black-Eye-During-Her-2020-Wedding-to-Dave-McCary

And you thought your wedding was bad. Emma Stone is opening up about that shiner that she had on her wedding day. The Superbad and La La Land star was sporting a black eye for her wedding day.

No, she didn’t get into a bar room brawl before her wedding day. Although, that certainly would have made for an entertaining story. Instead, it’s a case of the Hollywood star being clumsy, which is certainly relatable for fans of Stone.

It turns out that Emma Stone caught the wrong end of a refrigerator. Talking on the Smartless podcast (via People), Stone said, “The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye.”

Score 1 for kitchen appliances and zero for the actor, but that’s pretty much the story. Stone agreed that she probably should be wearing a helmet for her own safety.

“And that’s where it stops,” she said, “I need a helmet and extensive therapy.”

Emma Stone’s Relationship Explained

Stone’s confession is a rare discussion about her relationship and marriage with Dave McCary. The star has been private about her relationship for the most part. Fans know that Stone and McCary met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016, where McCary was a segment director.

However, the exact nature of their romance and marriage has largely been gleaned from tabloids. Stone did announce her engagement to social media in 2019 but has since deleted the post from view. The two would wind up getting married a year later in September after their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stone and McCary would have their first child in March 2021 — Louise Jean. However, Stone hasn’t shared much else about her family. However, fans know that this is far from the first time that Stone has been a bit clumsy.

The actor ended up going viral at the 2017 Golden Globes after an awkward exchange with La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Stone went in for a misjudged hug after realizing the director was trying to hug someone else. This led to an awkward exchange, which Stone later poked fun at.

“Damien certainly wants to hug… not me! Okay!” she said (via Variety). “I am not a highly choreographed person, in general. No.”