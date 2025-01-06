Emma Stone Debuts Bold New Haircut at 2025 Golden Globes: See the Pics!

Making a red carpet appearance to remember, Emma Stone debuted a bold haircut at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Videos by Suggest

The Poor Things star shocked everyone at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5, with her new pixie-style haircut. This past fall, she shaved her head for the film Bugonia.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

According to Instyle, the actress was recently seen with her signature red hair while attending the New York Film Festival. However, onlookers quickly noticed it was a wig when she was seen adjusting it.

Stone also let her Kinds of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn cut her hair for the film. He told People about Stone, allowing him to cut her while revealing what many don’t know about the actress.

“She is also trustworthy. I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!” Alwyn said.

“She’s very funny,” fellow Kinds of Kindness co-star Mamoudou Athie explained. “I mean, I guess you could see her movies and assume that, maybe.”

Emma Stone Previously Opened Up About How She Uses Her Anxiety as a ‘Superpower’

During a 2024 interview with NPR, Emma Stone opened up about how she used her anxiety as a “superpower.”

“I’ve told a lot of younger people that struggle with anxiety that in many ways I see it as kind of a superpower,” she explained. “Because I think that you – you know, you have a lot of big feelings if you’re anxious. You have a certain level – and I say this to kids. I don’t mean this about myself ’cause I’m a dodo with anxiety.”

She then said that she believed that anxiety requires a certain level of intelligence about the world.

“Who looks at the state of the world and really is taking it in,” she continued. “And really feels a lot of empathy, and no anxiety comes with that? And so just because we might have a funny thing going on in our amygdala, you know, and our fight-or-flight response is maybe a little bit out of whack in comparison to many people’s, you know, brain chemistry, it doesn’t make it wrong.”

Stone further pointed out that there are “tools” to manage anxiety.

“If you can use it for productive things, you know if you can use all of those feelings and those synapses that are firing for something creative or something that you’re passionate about or something interesting,” she added. “Anxiety is like rocket fuel ’cause you can’t help but get out of bed and do things, do things.”