Emma Roberts Reacts to ‘Scream IV’ Co-Star Hayden Panettiere’s Death

Emma Roberts is mourning the death of friend and former co-star Hayden Panettiere.

Videos by Suggest

Roberts and Panettiere, who died on August 16 at the age of 36, were both young adult stars in the late 2000s and into the 2010s. The two crossed cinematic paths when they both starred in 2011’s Scream 4.

The two played best friends Jill Roberts and Kirby Reed in the film, and their on-screen friendship created a beloved horror pairing.

Roberts shared two pictures of her and Panettiere on her Instagram — one from the Scream days with Roberts giving Panettiere a kiss on the head, and one that appears to be more recent.

“rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with their own sentiments.

Former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris wrote “😞 💔”

Actress Ashley Benson also commented, adding “🙏🙏❤️❤️”

“Losing Hayden within our age gap feels like the reminder we all needed that life just way to short and precious 😢,” one fan wrote.

“woke up this morning and got on Instagram and the first thing I seen was her passing and immediately that made me wake up more to make sure I was reading correctly. I still can’t believe it even hours later. RIP to an icon,” someone else wrote.

Another fan commented, “always wanted to see both of you in one frame but not like this :((( rest in love hayden.”

“My two reasons why Scream 4 is my favourite film of all time. Your performances were both outstanding in it and I can rewatch it until the day I die. Sending so much love ❤️”