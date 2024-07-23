Eminem’s ‘Death of Slim Shady’ Debuts at #1, Ends Taylor Swift’s Reign

Pop music icon Taylor Swift has pretty much ruled the music charts since she stepped on the scene in 2009. Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 1.6 million albums in its first week.

It has also remained atop the music charts since its April 19th release. Dethroning Swift is no easy task. So it should come as no surprise that it took a legend like Eminem to get the job done.

Eminem Goes #1, Unseats Taylor Swift

Eminem dropped his 11th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, on July 12. It features artists such as Jellyroll, Big Sean, JID, and others.

His latest project sold 281,000 units in its first week – unseating Swift from her 12-week reign atop the charts.

“Eminem debuts his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200. As the hip-hop powerhouse launches his latest set atop the tally, he stops Swift from making history,” Forbes wrote.

“Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department currently shares the record for the second-most weeks at No. 1 from a title’s debut in first place. She is tied with Morgan Wallen, whose One Thing at a Time managed the same feat before stepping down.”

50 Cent Responds to Rap Star’s Jab at Diddy

Eminem did not hold back in the album, where he bid Slim Shady adieu. He aimed at several people. Hip-hop mogul Diddy was among the most notable.

“Next idiot asks me is gettin’ his a** beat worse than Diddy did/ But on the real, though / She prolly ran out the room with his f*****g dildo / He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe,” he said about Diddy on the song Antichrist.

Eminem is close friends with 50 Cent, who consequently is one of Diddy’s biggest enemies. 50 Cent chimed in on social media, seemingly in support of Eminem’s shots at the Bad Boy founder.