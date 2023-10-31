Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Looks Great As Velma In Leggy Pics On Instagram

Jinkies! Hailie Jade gets spooky in this recent Instagram post…

27-year-old Hailie Jade Scott, the second-born of rapper Eminem’s three children, posted photos of her wearing a Velma costume on Instagram.

The Gang’s All Here!

One picture was a close-up of Scott holding a magnifying glass, which is a signature prop that Velma uses to solve mysteries in the cartoon show that has been around since 1969.

The influencer wore a red skirt that showed off her long legs, a long sleeve orange top, black-framed glasses and a short dark brown wig. Fans were impressed by how accurate Scott’s costume came together.

In another picture from the post, vibrant knee-high socks in a bold shade of orange are in plain view, accentuating Scott’s legs and adding another iconic element to her Velma costume.

Hailie’s fiancé, Evan McClintock, 27, stood beside her. His khaki pants and green t-shirt mimicked Shaggy’s traditional getup from the animated series.

Instagram

Scott also posted a clip from the cartoon featuring Shaggy and Velma side by side, underscoring the central theme of their costumes.

“JINKIES! it’s almost Halloween,” Scott captioned the post.

Scott also included a TikTok video featuring herself and a friend dressed as Daphne from the show. They playfully reenact a scene from the series, adding an extra layer of fun to their already impressive costumes.

@hailie_jade_ Just a little shady velma & daphne’s version : BOY 101 #justalittleshady #boymath #velmadaphne #halloween2023

In the comments, fans showered Hailie with praise for her impressive cosplay skills.

Fans Are Glad To See Hailie Jade Doing Better

Of course, fans also pointed out that Eminem’s daughter seemed to be doing better compared to just a few weeks ago.

On Friday, Scott revealed she had to postpone another episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast due to health concerns.

She delivered the disappointing news on the Instagram for the podcast:

“This week’s episode will be coming out a few days late.

“On the plus side, that means there will be TWO episodes out in one week next week! We feel so bad for the two-week-in-a-row delay, but I have absolutely no voice right now, so I physically can’t record – or else we would totally be pushing through and making it happen.

“With that being said…we still plan on having a special guest surprise in the next episode & getting some fun bonus content with them!

“If you’re part of the Patreon fam, drop any games you would want us to do with our special guest in the bonus content in the comments on this post!”

Concerned fans flooded the comments with their support:

“I’ll forgive you if you tell me where you got that ghost pillow!” one commenter said, referring to the studio’s Halloween decor.

“Oh that’s so tough losing your voice! Get well soon! Also can’t help but think how funny a show would be with you and Brit but you type your responses into the app that speaks it out loud for you,” said another user.

Instagram

Eminem (Marshall Mathers) shares Hailie with his ex, Kim Mathers.

They are also the parents of Stevie Laine, 21, who was adopted after reconnecting with their mother, Kim. They also adopted Alaina, 30, who is Kim’s sister, Dawn’s, daughter, as Dawn struggled with drug abuse.

It’s always exciting to see celebrities getting into the spooky spirit!