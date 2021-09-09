Eminem’s Daughter Enjoys Cocktail Hour In Plunging Crop Top

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade is back to being Little Miss Popular on Instagram, as the 25-year-old continues to post eye-catching updates for her 2.2 million followers. The Michigan native and daughter to “Slim Shady” rapper Eminem is fresh from a Starbucks-centric coffee post, but fans haven’t forgotten what came shortly before the caffeine kick: a little cocktail time.

Posting with her assets on display and in selfie mode while rocking a mean manicure and an even meaner neckline, the PUMA face stunned her fans – she even impressed a celebrity.

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie All Cocktail In Crop Top

Scroll for the snap, one possibly hinting at a brand partnership. While it’s PUMA Hailie made 2021 headlines for signing up to, clothing label Forever 21 left heart emoji – and the brand wasn’t tagged.

Looking too-cute in a plunging and knotted white crop top as she peeped hints of jeans, HJ sent out a mean catwing and her dad’s facial features as she wowed while enjoying a cocktail. The beauty blogger also sported a full face of matte makeup, plus her plump pout on show.

The second photo showed more of the high-waisted jeans outfit as Hailie reclined in a rattan chair and flashed her rock-hard abs.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Hailie Jade wrote: “If you aint drinkin cocktails on the patio then where tf you aaaaaht 👅.” A “like” quickly came in from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Fans, who will forever quote 48-year-old dad Em, were quick to draw from the Grammy winner’s early days. “I guess there’s a Slim Shady in all of us,” one wrote. Keep scrolling for her iced coffee.

Scroll For Her Caffeine Kick

More recent is Hailie’s Friday post, one seeing her go wild over her “second” cup of coffee of the day. Going for “Don’t Let Me Down” vibes as she stunned in an itty-bitty pink crop top while talking up her iced coffee – then going wild when the caffeine hit – Hailie wrote: “Me to my second cup of coffee of the day… & when it actually kicks in.”

Captions for Hailie can be fun, but they can also earn her $$$. Earlier this year, and while announcing her PUMA partnership, the star posed in a skimpy bikini top and shorts while rocking the giant’s sneakers, writing:

“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase 😜 .”