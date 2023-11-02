Eminem’s Child Stevie Reveals Their First Relationship Since Coming Out As Non-Binary

Eminem’s youngest child, Stevie, is going public with their first relationship since coming out as non-binary.

Romance is in the air! Stevie Mathers, who came out as non-binary in 2021, has announced their first serious relationship.

During a recent appearance on their sister Hailie Jade Scott’s podcast, Just a Little Shady (pun intended), Stevie discussed the relationship-turned-serious romance.

“He moved in with me last year, like December. It’s going really well, we’ve been together like two years now,” Stevie gushed, after being questioned by Hailie.

Before the couple moved in together, they were in a long-distance relationship for years. According to Hailie, the relationship was “crazy.”

Stevie continued, “It’s hard but I feel like if you really have a connection with someone it can work, especially if you make time for it to work.”

“It’s a pretty hard thing but it’s a lot easier and it’s worth it once you get to live together and actually experience those things,” they further explained.

As reported by The Mirror, Stevie said trying to find love while expressing their gender fluidity has been a learning experience, but “really fun.”

Kim Scott conceived Stevie with her biological father, Eric Hartter after she and Eminen separated. In 2005, the rapper legally adopted Stevie after reuniting with Scott.

Hailie Jade’s Relationship With Fiancé Evan McClintock

Recently, Hailie Jade uploaded an adorable Halloween Instagram post with her fiancé, Evan McClintock.

In the photos, Scott and McClintock dressed as Scooby Doo characters Velma and Shaggy. Scott got leggy while dressed in a Velma-inspired red skirt, an orange top, and knee-high socks. McClintock wore khaki pants and a green t-shirt, mimicking Shaggy’s classic look.

Scott captioned the post, “JINKIES! it’s almost Halloween,” Scott captioned the post, adding a magnifying glass emoji.

Well gang, there’s no mystery here—Stevie and Hailie Jade’s relationships are thriving, and hopefully, here to stay.