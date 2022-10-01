Why Eminem Finds Dating A Struggle After His Divorce

Like a lot of celebrities, the single life isn’t a breeze for rapper Eminem. The endless public and media scrutiny and the pitfalls of being so famous create challenges that are hard to sidestep. His acknowledged “trust issues” also make dating hard. So, is Eminem currently dating anyone? Here’s what we know about his current relationship status as well as his past flings, both confirmed and rumored.

Eminem Is Currently Single

In December 2017, Eminem told Vulture, “Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates, and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.” He added that he uses Tinder to meet women, as well as “going to strip clubs.”

In response to the interviewer’s question about whether being so well-known “is lonely” for him, Eminem said, “Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking though.”

But all was not smooth sailing for him. He acknowledged candidly to MTV that he has “trust issues.”

“I have trust issues—with women, friends, whatever. You always wonder what their real motives are,” the Detroit native admitted. “I’ve got a small circle of friends, and it’s a lot of the same friends I’ve known forever. Right now, that works for me.”

He described other obstacles as well: “As far as going out, like dinner and a movie—I just can’t. Going out in public is just too crazy. … I mean, I’d like to be in a relationship again someday. Who doesn’t? It’s just hard to meet new people, in my position.”

Confirmed: Kimberly Anne Scott

Scott appearing in court in 2007. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Eminem met his former wife, Kimberly Anne Scott, in high school. They dated on and off starting in 1989. His daughter with Scott, Hailie Mathers, was born in 1995, when Eminem was on the brink of fame.

Eminem and Scott married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They remarried each other briefly in 2006, from January to April.

They certainly had a tempestuous relationship. Scott had substance abuse issues and was arrested for felony cocaine possession in 2003. She spent a month in jail for a probation violation and then was charged with DUI 12 years later. Scott acknowledged being depressed as well, a situation aggravated by the death of her twin sister from a drug overdose.

Eminem’s thoughts about Scott sometimes emerged in his music. Some of his comments were unforgiving. For example, in 2002, he wrote a lyric in “Hailie’s Song” that said he had “a wife that’s determined to make my life livin’ hell.”

In fact, Scott was so disturbed by Eminem’s occasional public references to his anger towards her that she filed a defamation lawsuit against him in 2000.

Later on, his attitude toward Scott was far less harsh and much more compassionate. Eminem realistically sized up their situation in 2010 in a song titled “I’m Going Through Changes,” when he wrote, “We just could never get it together hey, wish there was a better way.”

Today, they are co-parents who mesh more harmoniously with each other and seem to have put their troubled shared past behind them.

In addition to Hailie, Eminem has two girls in his life that he adopted. One is Whitney Scott Mathers, the biological daughter of Scott and a now-deceased man named Eric Hartter. Whitney was born in 2002, shortly after Eminem’s first divorce from Scott.

Eminem’s other adopted child is Alaina Marie Mathers, who is the biological daughter of Scott’s sister, Dawn—making her the rapper’s biological niece. Eminem adopted Alaina in the early 2000s due to her unstable home life.

Rumored: Brittany Murphy

Eminem looking over at Brittany Murphy in a scene from the film ‘8 Mile’, 2002. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Eminem and Murphy starred together in 8 Mile (2002). When Murphy appeared on The David Letterman Show on November 8, 2002 to promote the film, Letterman asked her about her personal relationship with Eminem.

She said they had a brief romance. “It came and went,” Murphy replied, giggling charmingly. “I admire him and have nothing but wonderful memories,” she added.

Eminem was a bit more reticent when he spoke about his connection with Murphy to MTV. “Mimicking the sing-songy voice she used in last year’s Don’t Say a Word, Eminem grinned and said, “I’ll never te-ell.”

“Me and Brittany became friends,” he allowed after being pressed further. “I’ll say that.”

Rumored: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey reached out to Eminem to help on her Charmbracelet album in 2001. Eminem has repeatedly claimed they dated for six months, including in his song “The Warning.” Carey, however, has consistently denied that they ever dated, including in her song, “Clown.”

In December 2002, Carey was on Larry King Live and King asked her if the two of them had dated. She said no and explained, “I hung out with him. I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Rumored: Nicki Minaj

In 2010, Eminem was featured on Minaj’s song, “Roman’s Revenge.” They traded references with each other, from Bad Meets Evil’s “Fast Lane” and Minaj’s “I’m Out” to Bad Meets Evil’s “Vegas.” She mentioned him as an influence in a 2017 interview for XXL 20th Anniversary.

Minaj jokingly responded to a fan comment on Instagram that she was dating Eminem in May 2018.

Eminem asked her to call him during a concert late the same month. He playfully asked the crowd, “How many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj? They emphatically shouted their approval, then Eminem said, “Goddamn it, me too!” He added, “Nicki, if you hear this message, just text me, we’ll talk about it.”